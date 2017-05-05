Walmart is Fighting Hunger in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Walmart is working to stop hunger and provide meals to Oklahomans in need to combat food insecurity because one in six Oklahomans have inconsistent access to food and may not know where they will find their next meal.

“This is a great example of how Walmart uses its size and strength to really help people here in Oklahoma,” said Rodney Walker, Walmart vice president and regional general manager in Oklahoma. “Together with our customers, vendors and local nonprofit organizations, we can significantly contribute to the ongoing fight to end hunger in our communities.”

Walmart has donated a total of 16.5 million pounds of food, or 13.7 million meals, to food banks throughout Oklahoma during 2017.

Oklahoma nonprofits with hunger relief programs are encouraged to apply for grants between $25,000 and $200,000 beginning on May 8th. The deadline is May 12th.

Customers can help secure one meal for Feeding America with each purchase of a participating product at Walmart stores or donate to Feeding America at Walmart checkouts in stores and online. The campaign ends May 15.

