Elgin HS invites families to help celebrate SHREK Week on May 6th

ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- Kindness was the theme at Elgin High School all week and it's continuing through the weekend!

They called it SHREK Week, which stands for Students Helping Raise Everyday Kindness.

You're invited to take part in a couple of events tomorrow where the money raised will go the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. A breakfast will be served at the Masonic Lodge in Elgin followed by Sliding Through the Swamps at the Osbourne Park.

You can bring the kids out this weekend to enjoy a slip n' slide, bounce houses, food trucks and much more!

"Come out bring your family, lots of fun and events planned. You don't have to donate. We would really appreciate your support,” said Kobe Louis, the vice president of Elgin Student Council.

The breakfast takes place tomorrow morning at the Masonic Lodge in Elgin from 7:45 a.m. to 10 o'clock. Sliding Through the Swamps starts at noon and runs through 4:30 at Osbourne Park.

The Elgin High Student Council is $5,000 away from their $6,000 goal so go on out, have a good time, and help raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

