GPTC opens new Business Development Center

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Great Plains Technology Center opened its new Business Development Center today.

The building has a commercial kitchen, art studio, light manufacturing, and office space. The center's staff calls the building an incubator. It was built with the community in mind.

“What makes this so unique is we devised what the building is based on the needs of our community... Manufacturing plays a large part in our community so we've accommodated manufacturing but were also looking at the arts and a commercial kitchen which are unique to incubators.” Interim President Dr. Tom Thomas says he would like to see the wealth in our community grow.

If you would like to learn more about the center, just head over to businesscenter.greatplains.edu.

