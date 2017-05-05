Mercantile market, car show headline weekend events in Cache

CACHE, OK (KSWO) – Saturday, Cache will have its first ever mercantile market aimed at bringing new people and businesses into the community.

There will be vendors set up selling homemade goods like quilts and antiques, as well as a poker run, a car show, face painting and much more. The entire event will take place in downtown Cache, on C. Avenue. While this is the first time they've had the mercantile market, they hope it can become a monthly event.

Beverly Martine owns Quilt and Bee in downtown Cache, which will be a part of tomorrow's festivities. She said most people don't realize what the businesses in the area have to offer.

"We are all unique, we are all individual and you get to know the people who work there, we are very responsive to our customers and if they want a product or a service, we can probably make that happen,” Martine said.

Martine said getting to know the employees in the community through events like the one tomorrow really encourage people to shop local.

"You need to support your local community, you need to support your local vendors,” Martine said. “The vast majority of money spent with a local, independent retailer stays in your community where if you are shopping with the big box stores, much of that money leaves your community."

There are currently four empty buildings in downtown Cache. Martine hopes the added foot traffic from this weekend's event will help fill them, which ultimately would bring more sales tax into the town.

"Those are the things that pay for your fire, and your police and your streets and so if you want your community to be safe and healthy and easy to traverse, you need to shop in your local community. So every time you buy milk or gas at your local convenience store you are helping your community,” Martine said.

President of the Cache Chamber of Commerce Holly Hoad hopes the event brings visitors from out of town, but she thinks it could lead to some great discoveries for Cache residents.

"Our businesses become more exposed to the community, people can find out more about what businesses have to offer here in their own community,” Hoad said.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The car show is offering cash prizes and trophies to winners. You're asked to arrive by 9 a.m. to register. Registration is free.

There will also be a blood drive happening in Cache Saturday during the mercantile market event.

It will be set up from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. across the street from the cafe in Cache. Donors will receive a 40th anniversary t-shirt, which comes in either green, blue, or purple.

Officials with the Oklahoma Blood institute said each person who donates saves the lives of three people.

