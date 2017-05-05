Lawton community preps for National Travel and Tourism week

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- May 7-14, 2016, is National Travel and Tourism week.



The Lawton Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau will celebrate this special week by highlighting the impact local travel and tourism professionals have made to not only the Lawton Community but our nation's economy.



Lawton Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau has celebrated National Travel and Tourism week for 34 years.



Director Taylor Burgess said the week is not only about the tourism industry but also the Lawton community.



Last year the city had over two hundred employees in the tourism industry.



"It's really important to celebrate those people and make it known that we are a destination for people to come to,” said Burgess.



She said their social media campaign will shed light on those employees in the industry as well as local attractions like; the wildlife refuge, museums, Fort Sill and more.



Adventure Travel president Hossein Moini said tourism is important for the development of our local economy.



"People come and spend money in your community and what has happened in Lawton is we've added so much more venues to help with the tourism,” said Moini.



He said not only are there unique attractions in Lawton but also many events that attract visitors.



"Whether it's Arts for All, or international festival, the spirits of survival in the Fall,” said Moini. “Those are all reasons for people out of town to come into Lawton Fort Sill to visit us."



Burgess said the week is to celebrate everyone, not just professionals in the tourism industry, because the whole community has a part in bringing tourists to the Lawton area.



"Every week we have hundreds of people come to town from Fort Sill, for graduation,” said Burgess. “So, we really have a unique opportunity to touch everyone that comes to town just in different ways."



Burgess also encouraged residents to share, comment and like their posts on Facebook during National Travel and Tourism Week for a chance to win a prize donated by different businesses in the area.



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.







