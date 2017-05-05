19th annual Altus Car Show

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The 19th annual Rock-N-Rumble Car Cruise and Show kicked off today in Altus on Main Street !



The event included a Power-wheel Cruise for kids who showed off their mini cars, followed by a free flashback concern.

The festivities continue into Saturday.

There will be several events that day including a car show and cruise featuring over 200 classic and special cars, motorcycles, a burn out contest and a poker run.

Trophies will be awarded to the best of show, best motorcycle, and best muscle car.

Promotions Chair for Main Street Altus, Loran Mayes, says they look forward to this every year.

"It's an event you don't want to miss you never know what cars are going to show up from the hot rods to the classics cars to the little hot wheels the kids come show .It's a wonderful one of a kind of event and its a premiere of it in Oklahoma and the weather would be perfect," Mayes said.



The fun will start tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and last until 9 p.m. with a car show cruise. Be sure to bring cash for the food vendors and dunking booth.

