Students receive diplomas at CU graduation - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Students receive diplomas at CU graduation

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Cameron University's class of 2017 had about one-thousand students it's class that graduated in front of a huge of a huge crowd at Cameron Stadium on Friday. 

At the graduation, they heard from University President Doctor John McArthur, who congratulated them on the many months and years of hard work they put in to earn their degrees.

The commencement speaker was Connie McDonald who was a member of Cameron's class of '91, and more recently spent time in our area when her husband, Major General Mark McDonald, was named Fort Sill's commander. 

After her speech, each of the graduates finally got their turn in the spotlight, hearing their names called as they received their degree.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:49:45 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:49:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). A few hundred supporters stand holding lit candles as they listen to comments from speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). A few hundred supporters stand holding lit candles as they listen to comments from speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.

    Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.

  • NTSB: 2 dead, no distress call in UPS cargo crash

    NTSB: 2 dead, no distress call in UPS cargo crash

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:49:35 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:49:35 GMT

    An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

    An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

  • GOP health victory may be fleeting as wary Senate awaits

    GOP health victory may be fleeting as wary Senate awaits

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:49:29 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:49:29 GMT

    Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

    Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

    •   
Powered by Frankly