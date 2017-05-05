Students receive diplomas at CU graduation

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Cameron University's class of 2017 had about one-thousand students it's class that graduated in front of a huge of a huge crowd at Cameron Stadium on Friday.

At the graduation, they heard from University President Doctor John McArthur, who congratulated them on the many months and years of hard work they put in to earn their degrees.

The commencement speaker was Connie McDonald who was a member of Cameron's class of '91, and more recently spent time in our area when her husband, Major General Mark McDonald, was named Fort Sill's commander.

After her speech, each of the graduates finally got their turn in the spotlight, hearing their names called as they received their degree.

