Mother devotes graduation to late son

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Cameron University student received her diploma on Friday night after deciding to attend to college after her son was shot and killed.

Sandra Forman said her oldest son dying flipped her world upside down.

"If I can do anything to help save a family from ever having to go through that, that's what I want to do," Forman said.

Which is why she decided to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice less than a year later.

"I wanted to make sure that I was able to make a difference for him and talk to juveniles and so working with them to let them know that their actions can have lifelong consequences," Forman said.

Forman's son was 20 and his mom said he liked to fight.

"He was just stubborn," Forman remembered. "And just was too involved with in his friends and whatever and just different things. He made the decision to go and have a fight one day, and that person had a gun."

The judge ruled that the shooter was defending himself and wasn't charged.

She said hearing about laws and murders in class was hard and she even contemplated changing her major.

"I just thought maybe my emotions were too much," Forman said. "Maybe this was too close to home for me, to actually go forward and do this but then I stopped myself and say no, that's what I want to do, that's what I need to do."

Forman rethought college again last December when tragedy struck again. Her mom died from cancer less than a month after being diagnosed.

But Forman knew quitting was not what her mom or son would've wanted, so she pushed through her hardest semester, hoping she can make a difference by sharing her son's story, and giving a message that she thinks he'd want her to give.

"It's not worth it, it's not worth going to fight somebody because of something they said or anything like that," Forman said. "It doesn't matter. There are so many other things to do and go and move on. It's just not worth it."?

