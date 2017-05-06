Ride to Remember poker run raises money for Alzheimer's Association

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Bikers rode around Southwest Oklahoma Saturday to help bring awareness and raise money for Alzheimer's.

The annual Ride to Remember poker run kicked off this morning at Wind River Harley Davidson.



It took the riders on a scenic route through the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, then they stopped for lunch at Smokin' Joes in Rush Springs, across to Elgin and down to Medicine Park for the finish line where there was live music and food.



Each rider paid $30.00 that will go towards the Alzheimer's Association.



Karen Farrar lost her grandmother to the disease in 2010 and says it was the hardest thing her and her family have gone through. She has made it her mission to help put an end to Alzheimer's.

"It's very important to me to raise awareness and to find a cure to where hopefully in the future, my children don't to go through that or somebody else's children don't have to go through that because it is genetic and if someone in your family does have it, eventually someone down the road might have it again."

Whitney Heinz, an organizer for the event with Ten Oaks Place, an assisted living facility in Lawton says they dedicate a lot of their time to helping the Alzheimer's Association.

"It's one of our bigger fundraisers that we do for the year. We raise money all throughout the year, Ten Oaks Place does and it's important for us to raise this money to help try and find a cure for this awful, awful disease."

If you did not make it out to the poker run today, but would still like to help out. You can do so by going to SWOK-walk.com and donate online.\

