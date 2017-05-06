SILVER ALERT: Southwest Oklahoma man missing

SNYDER, OK (KSWO) - Snyder Police department has issued a silver alert Friday night for a 55 year old man. Dewane Kersh was last seen leaving Snyder on his way to Frederick. He was driving a blue 1996 Ford Ranger with license plate number BWJ275. His family reports the pick up having a center slide window on the back, and an American flag decal on the tailgate.

Kersh was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt. His family reports him either wearing a Goodyear or US Navy hat.

His family says he is diabetic, and is without his medication or wallet.

If you see Kersh or his pick up, call the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office at 580-726-3265.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.