Duncan youth tour emergency vehicles

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Kids in Duncan got to see up close the trucks and cars that emergency officials use every day at an event on Saturday with emergency education in mind.



This was the first-year Youth Services of Stephens County held a 'Touch A Truck' event.



Fire trucks, ambulances and off-road law enforcement vehicles were all out at Haliburton Park.



Kids and their families got to climb, sit and touch the trucks they only see driving down the road, on its way to help someone in need.



Executive Director of the Youth Services Sara Orellana-Paape said they wanted to give the kids a fun day, but also wanted to educate the parents on the emergency resources in town.





"So often when we need help and so often we are in desperate needs but we don't know who we need to turn to and we don't know what agencies are here to help us,” said Orellana-Paape. “Or what our neighbor might need. By coming to events like this we are able to learn what all agencies have and kind of store that information away so that we can help ourselves or in the future help out community."



Sara said this won't be the last Touch-a-truck event they will have.

For more events with the youth services you can find them on Facebook here.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.