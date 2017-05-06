MacArthur Middle School seek funds for greenhouse



LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- To keep growing their garden, MacArthur Middle School had their annual fundraiser to help them fund that growth.



Mac Fest was at the middle school on Saturday.

Each booth paid for a space, which is how they raise money.



They had a face painting booth, a petting zoo, scooter rides, vendors and food.



They are working on repairing the school's outdoor nature sanctuary which cost ten thousand dollars.



Erin Berry, a special education teacher at the school, has been spearheading this effort and said awareness is the reason why they have these festivals.



"We are just trying to get something so that the community can come and get involved and see our nature sanctuary out back,” said Berry. “We can field questions about what the nature sanctuary is used for. And give people the opportunity to come and see. They don't even know it exists for the most part."



If you want to donate to the nature sanctuary Berry asks that you make an appointment with MacArthur Middle School to drop off a donation or meet with her.

