Car crashed into Lawton home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A short police chase turned into a crash into a home in central Lawton, and the driver of the car is still at large.

Lawton police said they attempted to pull over a car on Fort Sill Boulevard around midnight on Saturday. The car did not stop and tried to speed away from the officers. Lawton police said the car hopped a curb, and went straight into the home on the 500 block of Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard near Dearborn.

The driver got out of the car, and ran from the scene. The passenger Joseph Pollard was arrested for possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Lawton firefighters were called out because a small fire started as a result of the crash.

