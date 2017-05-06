Sorority alumni chapter gives away scholarships

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated hosted a scholarship fundraiser and gave away five academic scholarships to graduating high school seniors on Saturday. Their fundraiser, Brim & Brew, was held in celebration of May Week; a traditional Delta National program, showcasing scholastic achievement of youth in the community. They honored 2017 scholarship recipients as well as members that have been part of the sorority for over fifty years.

Special guest speaker Comanche County District 5 Judge Irma Newburn also spoke on education and the school-to-prison pipeline. High school graduate Ciara Smith won one of the scholarships after applying and writing a five-hundred-word essay.

She plans to use the money toward expenses at Oklahoma State University where she will attend this Fall.

"This means a lot,” Smith said. “I know five hundred dollars doesn't seem like a lot but it is and it can help me with anything."

Vice president Sheryl White said supporting students is one of the important areas of their organization.

“It's important to give back to our youth,” said White. “Our Lawton Alumnae Chapter is a public service organization and this is what we are charged to do by our national mandates within our sorority and the young people are our future so, we must give back to them."

This was the last day of the alumnae chapter's May week. They had speakers come out to talk about a range of topics each day.



