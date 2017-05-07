Big Pasture golfers headed to state

BIG PASTURE, OK (KSWO) -Two standout golfers from Big Pasture high school are getting ready for the 2A state tournament this week.

Sophomore, Conner Boydston and Junior, Kolton Baber have placed in the top 5 in nearly every tournament they have competed in this season.



Baber is averaging 71 strokes per round and Boydston is averaging 75.



At 17 years old, Baber is the oldest member of the team. he's accepted the role of team leader and hopes to help his team take home the school's first ever state title.

One swing at a time, Conner Boydston and Kolton Baber critique and push each other to be better golfers. Its the way things have been since they first met and started playing together in middle school.



" I try to beat him," said Boydston. "Haven't done it yet."



You could say they're competitive, but they describe themselves as brothers and best friends.



They always come neck and neck in tournaments. Conner finished 3rd at the state qualifier last week and Kolton finished second...Looking forward, they hope to do well as a team and individually



"I like playing because it's really competitive and it's a one man sport, " said Baber. "I mean, you can't blame it on anyone else but yourself."



Both Boydston and Baber have big dreams of playing division one college golf and hopefully going on to the pros, but for now they're focusing on state. I asked them what words of wisdom they will be sharing with their team as they travel to Perkins for the start of the tournament on Monday.



"Once you hit a bad shot just go on to the next one," said Boydston. "Don't get mad at yourself. Just try to have a good attitude and bring it back."

The state Tournament will be at Cimarron Trails Golf Course in Perkins Monday and Tuesday. We will keep you updated once the scores come in this week and let you know how Big Pasture finished.

