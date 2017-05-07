Local emergency officials hold charity basketball game

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Lawton Police Department and the Lawton Fire Department both battled it out Sunday for their annual benefit basketball game.



Yet again, Lawton Fire Department came out with the winning title.



Proceeds from the game go to 'Shop with a Cop' program and the Robert G. Tahbonmah scholarship.



Greg Adams has come out to the annual charity game for three years now.



He said each time is well worth showing his support.



“It's been fun to watch,” said Adams. “Fun to see it develop into just a nice charity event and seeing the contradictory between the two teams."



He said his hope was to see Lawton police department to take home the title, but more importantly, raise money for the community.



"The charity event is what it's all about,’ said Adams. “It's really nice we see everybody. We don't always see all the other officers that are in the department. It's nice to be able to play and see them outside of the uniform and same with the firemen and see them instead of just in a high-stress situation."



Lawton Fire Departments Alex Hadley said that's their goal every year, to bond with the other department away from work.



"Most of us are former athletes so, it's fun to get out and compete and play in front of some people that you know and love,” said Hadley. “And it makes it even better that it's for a couple of good causes."



The money raised from the game will be split between both of the department's nonprofit contributions.



Lawton police departments 'Shop with a Cop,' program is a shopping spree where members of the Fraternal Order of Police take students in low-income situations to a store to buy them Christmas presents.



"We'll go to every elementary school and get students and we'll give them one hundred dollars and they'll get to shop at Target or wherever were at this year,” said Lawton Police Departments Timothy Jenkins. “And they'll get to buy toys for themselves, brother and sisters, family, anybody they want to."



Lawton fire departments Robert G. Tahbonmah scholarship is also given to a local high school student in Tahbonmah's memory, a former firefighter who died of cancer in 2010.



Which is exactly what Adams said the focus of the day was, to play for those in need.



"Everybody's got the rivalry between the fire department and the police department but it's nice to see them bring together and bring the community together for a charity event,” said Adams.



Lawton Fire Department beat the police department 68-61.



Lawton police say they're looking forward to rematch summer 2017.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.