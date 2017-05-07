Goodwill celebrates 60 years in SW OK

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - 60 years down and hopefully 60 more to go! That's what was celebrated on Sunday night at the annual Goodwill Banquet. It's been since 1957 since J.C. Kennedy founded Goodwill in the Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas area.

Every year they get together to celebrate one more year with Goodwill, and to recognize outstanding employees and to give away scholarships.

Area Goodwill Vice President of Marketing and Media Relations Missy Beets says the banquet on Sunday night is an important event for Goodwill.

"It gives us a little bit of a change to see a little bit of the different programs,” Missy said. “We are separated throughout our communities throughout southwest Oklahoma and North Texas. So, this is the one time every year we get to come together, and we get to see all the program participants that we may not get to see every day."

They awarded 10 scholarships that night. They also gave awards to the 'Most Helpful Participant,' the 'Participant of the Year,' the 'Smiling G' and the ‘Most Improved Client’ award.

The son of Founder Kennedy attended the banquet as well.

