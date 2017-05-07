More details released about car crashing into Lawton home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police have released more information on what happened leading up to the short police chase and crash into a central Lawton home just after midnight on Saturday.

On Saturday, we told you Lawton police attempted to pull over a car, but the driver didn't stop. Then the car crashed into the home on the 500 block of Fort Sill Boulevard near Dearborn Avenue.

In a police report released on Sunday, police said they saw the car on Northwest Ferris near 7th street. They tried to pull over the car because it had expired tags. The driver did pull over, but quickly sped off down 8th Street. Police said the officer followed in his unit. Police said at that point the car was going 55 miles per hour down the street.

When the driver got to Fort Sill Boulevard, he tried to turn north but police said he was going too fast. The driver crossed Fort Sill Boulevard, and drove across a front yard. Police said the car left the roadway again and sailed through the air for about 40 feet before it crashed into the house.

Police say the driver smashed out the driver side window and ran off.

A fire started where the car crashed into the home, and started to grow inside the home. Lawton firefighters were called out, and put out that fire.

The passenger, Joseph Pollard, was arrested for possession of a Firearm while intoxicated after a revolver was found on the driver’s seat.

