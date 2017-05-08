Oklahoma Auditor Gary Jones to run for governor in 2018 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma Auditor Gary Jones to run for governor in 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Republican State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones is the latest politician to jump into the race for Oklahoma's open governor's seat in 2018.

Jones told The Associated Press on Monday that he will formally launch his campaign in the fall, but that he will be a candidate. Republican Gov. Mary Fallin can't run again because of term limits.

The 62-year-old Jones is a former telecommunications industry executive who also runs a ranching operation in the southwest Oklahoma community of Cache. He also served as a Comanche County commissioner and as chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party for more than six years.

Jones was elected state auditor in 2010 as part of a Republican sweep of statewide offices. Jones is term-limited and can't run for that post again.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:05:57 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:05:57 GMT

    The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.

    The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.

  • Trump's revised travel ban goes before federal appeals court

    Trump's revised travel ban goes before federal appeals court

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:05:51 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:05:51 GMT

    President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

    President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

  • Obama warned Trump about Flynn, former officials say

    Obama warned Trump about Flynn, former officials say

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:05:44 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:05:44 GMT

    An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.

    An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.

    •   
Powered by Frankly