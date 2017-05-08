Jurors will be asked if Tulsa cop went too far with shooting - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Jurors will be asked if Tulsa cop went too far with shooting

By JUSTIN JUOZAPAVICIUS
Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A white Oklahoma police officer will try to convince jurors she was justified in using deadly force when she fatally shot an unarmed black man last year because she feared for her life.

The first-degree manslaughter case against Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby begins Monday.

While the name of the law enforcement agency has changed and the circumstances of the September shooting are different, the question remains the same: Did a police officer go too far in using deadly force?

Prosecutors say Shelby overreacted when she fatally shot 40-year-old Terence Crutcher because he was obeying commands to raise his hands.

Shelby says the shooting was justified because Crutcher refused her orders to lie on the ground and appeared to reach inside his SUV for what she thought was a gun.

