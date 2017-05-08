Oklahoma Legislature stumbles in search for new revenues - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma Legislature stumbles in search for new revenues

By TIM TALLEY
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Legislature faces political gridlock as lawmakers balk at legislation to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue and close an $878 million hole in next year's budget to avoid catastrophic cuts to state agencies and services.

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin has called for a "major overhaul" of the state's tax system and says she is willing to veto any budget that does not include new revenue for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.

So far, lawmakers have supported adjusting the state income tax standard deduction and attaching fees to tickets to professional sporting events to raise relatively small amounts of revenue.

Fallin has chided them for failure to act on major legislation to increase the state fuel and cigarette taxes - proposals she supports.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lawton Economic Development Corporation hosts Annual Luncheon on May 17th

    Lawton Economic Development Corporation hosts Annual Luncheon on May 17th

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-05-08 16:59:45 GMT

    The Lawton Economic Development Corporation is hosting their Annual Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the Hilton Garden Inn. This annual event gives businesses and community leaders insight on the previous year as well as a forecast for the year ahead. “We want the community to get involved in Economic Development," said Brad Cooksey, Vice-President of the Lawton Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation.

    The Lawton Economic Development Corporation is hosting their Annual Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the Hilton Garden Inn. This annual event gives businesses and community leaders insight on the previous year as well as a forecast for the year ahead. “We want the community to get involved in Economic Development," said Brad Cooksey, Vice-President of the Lawton Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation.

  • Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-05-08 16:55:43 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-05-08 16:55:43 GMT

    The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.

    The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.

  • Trump's revised travel ban goes before federal appeals court

    Trump's revised travel ban goes before federal appeals court

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-05-08 16:55:37 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-05-08 16:55:37 GMT

    President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

    President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

    •   
Powered by Frankly