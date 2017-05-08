Prosecution of Oklahoma pipe shop leaves residents perplexed

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - The Republican district attorney in the college down of Norman, Oklahoma, is pursuing criminal charges against a local shop owner and several of his clerks for selling glass pipes.

But the shop owner and his clerks, including a popular local city councilman, are fighting back.

The case has already resulted in a hung jury and an acquittal. The defendants have refused plea deals. And they're backed by a national individual liberty group that says law enforcement should quit wasting taxpayers' time and money.

A third trial began this week.

The prosecutor's determination has puzzled some residents of the left-leaning town, as other states ease penalties for marijuana use or legalize the drug altogether.

