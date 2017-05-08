Prosecution of Oklahoma pipe shop leaves residents perplexed

The Lawton Economic Development Corporation is hosting their Annual Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the Hilton Garden Inn. This annual event gives businesses and community leaders insight on the previous year as well as a forecast for the year ahead. “We want the community to get involved in Economic Development," said Brad Cooksey, Vice-President of the Lawton Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation.
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
