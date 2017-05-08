Polls are open until 7:00 p.m. for May 9th Special Elections - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Polls are open until 7:00 p.m. for May 9th Special Elections

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OK (KSWO)- Many voters in southwest Oklahoma will head to the polls on May 9th.

Voters in Stephens County will head to the polls on May 9th for the Duncan Public Schools Special Bond Election. The Duncan Public School will ask residents to support two bond issues totaling just over $3-million to provide new transportation, technology, and security upgrades. The first proposal will continue to provide new computers for students and teachers in every grade, along with security cameras through the schools in the district. The money for the second bond will help buy new buses and SUV's for student transportation to school and various activities.

The City of Comanche Special Election has been canceled.

Residents of the Cache Public School district in Comanche County will head to the polls on May 9 to decide the fate of a $25.8 million school bond. That school bond will be used to make significant upgrades to several departments.  Those upgrades would include building new STEM classes, expanding the band and vocal music rooms, purchasing new textbooks and more

Tillman county residents in the Davidson School district will decide whether to close their high school and become a Pre-K through 8th grade only district. It's due to a decline in enrollment and state budget cuts.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on May 9th.

Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • EPA Awards Oklahoma $855,000 to Protect Water Quality

    EPA Awards Oklahoma $855,000 to Protect Water Quality

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:21:54 GMT
    Source OK.govSource OK.gov

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $855,0000 to the Oklahoma Office of the Secretary of Energy to support management of nonpoint-source water pollution. “Improving the Nation's water is one of EPA's highest priorities under the Trump Administration,” said Scott Pruitt, Administrator. “This grant funds state-led programs that are working for communities throughout my home state of Oklahoma.” 

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $855,0000 to the Oklahoma Office of the Secretary of Energy to support management of nonpoint-source water pollution. “Improving the Nation's water is one of EPA's highest priorities under the Trump Administration,” said Scott Pruitt, Administrator. “This grant funds state-led programs that are working for communities throughout my home state of Oklahoma.” 

  • More than 150 volunteer for Day of Caring

    More than 150 volunteer for Day of Caring

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:19:21 GMT

    More than 150 volunteers will participate in 16 projects for Friday’s annual United Way Day of Caring.  “There is power in numbers,” Gina Flesher, chairman of the event, now more than 40 years old, beamed. “And it is exciting to see our community come together for the Day of Caring. It says so much for the people who live here."

    More than 150 volunteers will participate in 16 projects for Friday’s annual United Way Day of Caring.  “There is power in numbers,” Gina Flesher, chairman of the event, now more than 40 years old, beamed. “And it is exciting to see our community come together for the Day of Caring. It says so much for the people who live here."

  • Phoenix serial killings suspect: 'I'm innocent'

    Phoenix serial killings suspect: 'I'm innocent'

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:17:28 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:17:28 GMT
    Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, faces 26 felony counts of homicide, aggravated assault and drive-by-shooting, said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. (Source: Maricopa County Arizona Sheriff's Office/CNN)Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, faces 26 felony counts of homicide, aggravated assault and drive-by-shooting, said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. (Source: Maricopa County Arizona Sheriff's Office/CNN)

    Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.

    Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly