Polls are open until 7:00 p.m. for May 9th Special Elections

OK (KSWO)- Many voters in southwest Oklahoma will head to the polls on May 9th.

Voters in Stephens County will head to the polls on May 9th for the Duncan Public Schools Special Bond Election. The Duncan Public School will ask residents to support two bond issues totaling just over $3-million to provide new transportation, technology, and security upgrades. The first proposal will continue to provide new computers for students and teachers in every grade, along with security cameras through the schools in the district. The money for the second bond will help buy new buses and SUV's for student transportation to school and various activities.

The City of Comanche Special Election has been canceled.

Residents of the Cache Public School district in Comanche County will head to the polls on May 9 to decide the fate of a $25.8 million school bond. That school bond will be used to make significant upgrades to several departments. Those upgrades would include building new STEM classes, expanding the band and vocal music rooms, purchasing new textbooks and more

Tillman county residents in the Davidson School district will decide whether to close their high school and become a Pre-K through 8th grade only district. It's due to a decline in enrollment and state budget cuts.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on May 9th.

Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.

