MedWatch- Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation's Walk Program promotes wellness for area children

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- They walked 10,000 steps each day for six weeks. Now, fourth graders from several area schools are being rewarded with a day of fun at the Fort Sill Youth Center.



It's all part of the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation's Walk Program. "Walk" stands for wellness and Lawton's kids.

"This program started several years ago, and it was just to help in identifying childhood obesity. And just to try to teach these kids a more healthy lifestyle." Lea Ann Chandler, the CCMH Foundation director.

The program gives 4th grade students at participating schools a chance to get active and compete. CCMH foundation director Lea Ann Chandler says through the help of local sponsors, the foundation provides pedometers for each student to log their steps. The goal to average 10 thousand steps a day or more.

"We're hoping that these fourth graders will take that back home to their families. And continue wearing those pedometers, encouraging their family to get up and walk and get outside and also choose healthy meals,” said Chandler.

This year the CCMH foundation partnered up with Family and MWR of Fort Sill, who provided the Youth Center for the student's day of fun.



"They're swimming. Of course, we have that as one of our activities. They're doing stacking of cups. So, getting a little bit of that exercise going on there. We also do arts and crafts. We're doing sign language. We're doing a really fun game called hungry hippo, teaching them how to jump rope. We also have the climbing wall where they're getting that upper body strength going as well." Brenda Spencer-Ragland, the Director of Family and MWR of Fort Sill. "We want all of our children, we want our community to be healthy. So, we're focused on sleep, as then the activity that you do, as well as nutrition. So, it aligns perfectly well with what CCMH is doing with their program."

Through the program, they hope to teach kids that physical activity is not only important but it's fun. Flower Mound Elementary fourth grader Marina Harris says that is exactly what it's all about.



"I want to go here again. Just because of how fun it is. And because of the games they have," said Harris.



The program reaches all of Lawton Public Schools as well as Cache, Flower Mound, and Elgin.

In other health news, Comanche County Memorial Hospital is providing free stroke risk assessments on May 18th and 19th from 8 in the morning until 3. They're also offering a $20 blood draw for a lipid panel. For the best results, they ask that you don't eat or drink for at least 10 hours prior to. On May 19th at 11:30, there is a stroke awareness lunch and learn featuring Dr. Zachary Berry. The cost is $5. To make an appointment for the blood draw, or to reserve your spot for the lunch and learn you can call 580-585-5406.

