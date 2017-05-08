Lawton Economic Development Corporation hosts Annual Luncheon on - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton Economic Development Corporation hosts Annual Luncheon on May 17th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Lawton Economic Development Corporation is hosting their Annual Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the Hilton Garden Inn. This annual event gives businesses and community leaders insight on the previous year as well as a forecast for the year ahead.

“We want the community to get involved in Economic Development," said Brad Cooksey, Vice-President of the Lawton Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation. “This event is a chance for them to see where we are now and where we plan to be in the future.”

Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb and Dr. Mark Sneed, Ph.D., will discuss both Oklahoma and Lawton Fort Sill’s economic future.

“In good times and tough times, Oklahomans have always pulled together to emerge as winners” said Lamb “but this requires thoughtful planning, new concepts, exceptional leaders and a passionate public. I'm convinced Oklahoma's best days are ahead.”

The luncheon is open to the public. Tickets for the luncheon are $45, and table sponsorship are available for $1,000.  If you are interested in registering for the event, contact Inga Wells at inga@lawtonedc.com. The deadline for RSVPs is May 10th.

