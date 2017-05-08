Altus celebrates producing the highest quality water in the city - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus celebrates producing the highest quality water in the city’s history

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Altus is kicking off Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role water plays in our daily lives.

“This year’s Drinking Water Week will motivate water consumers to be actively aware of how they personally connect with water,” said American Water Works Association Chief Executive Officer David LaFrance. “We should all know how to find and fix leaks, care for our home’s pipes, and support our utility’s investment in water infrastructure.”

After substantial system improvements, the City is producing the highest quality water in the city’s history.

Mayor Smiley said, “It is impossible to overestimate the value of clean drinking water for our community. Clean water supports industry and commerce to fuel our local economy. Clean water is a vital aspect of mission support for the Altus Air Force Base and essential for healthy living of residents and visitors. Clean water is invaluable.”

The City of Altus has operated the public water system for over 100 years.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

