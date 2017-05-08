18-wheeler hit by train in Elgin - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

18-wheeler hit by train in Elgin

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- A tractor trailer truck was struck by a train while crossing the railroad tracks near the Co-Op in Elgin. 

There is no word on the condition of anyone involved at this time.

You can count on 7News to bring you more information as it becomes available. 

