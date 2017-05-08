SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Missing Southwest Oklahoma man found

KIOWA COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Dewane Kersh was found on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. by OHP. He was found a mile north of Manitou on highway 183.

He was found deceased inside the pickup he left in on Thursday. The pickup was found in a ditch on the side of the road. OHP says it didn't look like he crashed but rather pulled off and rolled down.

Snyder Police department has issued a silver alert Friday night for a 55-year-old man. Dewane Kersh was last seen leaving Snyder on his way to Frederick. He was driving a blue 1996 Ford Ranger with license plate number BWJ275. His family reports the pickup having a center slide window on the back, and an American flag decal on the tailgate. His family says he is diabetic.

