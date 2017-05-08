Bethel Rd to be closed for an extended period during bridge, road repair

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Drivers who frequently use Bethel Road out in eastern Comanche County might have to plan a detour for the next three months.

Right now, Bethel Road between Northeast Mountain View and Northeast Townley Road is closed.

Eastern Comanche County Commissioner Gail Turner says they are rebuilding two bridges that were old and unsafe. He says Bethel Road between Rogers Lane and Carlson Road will also be getting repairs thanks to a partnership with the Comanche Nation to help pay for supplies. That project will be happening at the same time as the bridge repairs.

"But with the new road project going over and between these bridges it didn't make much sense to have a brand new road and two bridges that were pretty much narrow and very, very rough. This why it'll make it a lot smoother and a lot safer,” said Turner.

Turner says the entire road reconstruction and bridge rebuilding costs around $200,000. Comanche Nation is not helping with the costs of the bridges.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.