Ten victims to testify against a former Perry teacher’s aide - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Ten victims to testify against a former Perry teacher’s aide

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Arnold Cowen (Source KWTV) Arnold Cowen (Source KWTV)

PERRY, OK (KOCO) — Ten alleged juvenile victims are expected to testify against a former Perry teacher’s aide who is accused of inappropriately touching students at Perry Upper Elementary School.

Officials will decide if there is enough evidence in this case for Arnold Cowen to go to trial.

Principal Kenda Miller and a math teacher, Jeffrey Sullins, were also arrested on complaints of failing to report child abuse.

Information provided by KOCO.

Powered by Frankly