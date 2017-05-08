4th suspect in Guthrie shooting brags to fellow inmates about being arrested for murder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) – According to a police report, the fourth suspect accused in connection to the murder of a father who was shot 36 times in front of Guthrie home reportedly bragged about being arrested for murder.

Bracey Jashawn Perry was found and arrested at an Oklahoma City home. When he was booked into jail for first-degree murder, he told other inmates that he was arrested for murder.

“He announced this very loudly as though he was proud of it,” the police report states. He also mentioned he was part of a local gang.

Reggie Dewayne Smith, Derrick Eugene Smith, and Frederic Veasley have also been arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

