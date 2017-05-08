OK House approves resolution to make elective abortions illegal

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO)- The House of Representatives approved a resolution to make "abortion on demand" illegal in Oklahoma.

"It is both the law of this state and the policy of its people that abortion on demand be eradicated from the State of Oklahoma and that the legislative, judicial and executive branches be directed to do all in their power to enforce that law and policy protecting the rights of the unborn," the resolution states.

"Every public official in Oklahoma, including but not limited to sheriffs, district attorneys, judges and justices, the attorney general and the governor" would be required to “stop murder of unborn children by abortion.”

The resolution states the U.S. Supreme Court overstepped its authority when it offered opinions in several abortion-related cases. HR 1004 tells state officials to ignore U.S. Supreme Court decisions legalizing abortion.

According to the resolution’s author, Rep. Chuck Strohm, the Supreme Court violated the "highest law" by "forcing the murder of unborn babies" through abortion.

The resolution states that “all human life is protected by God’s law” and “no state shall deprive any human being of life, liberty, or the pursuit of happiness without due process of law.”

Information provided by KOCO.