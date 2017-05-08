Empire Elementary students create historical wax museum

President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
The former New Mexico congresswoman President Donald Trump nominated for Air Force secretary is set for a vote in the Republican-led Senate.
The former New Mexico congresswoman President Donald Trump nominated for Air Force secretary is set for a vote in the Republican-led Senate.
The Duncan Enhancement Trust Authority is looking for upcoming artists and bands to perform at their new amphitheater-entertainment center. The venue will be a place for residents to enjoy live music and other outdoor events.
The Duncan Enhancement Trust Authority is looking for upcoming artists and bands to perform at their new amphitheater-entertainment center. The venue will be a place for residents to enjoy live music and other outdoor events.