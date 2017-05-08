Lawton Public School start new dismissal schedule

President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
Starting Tuesday, Lawton Public Schools will start testing a new dismissal schedule for their special needs, and day care students.
Starting Tuesday, Lawton Public Schools will start testing a new dismissal schedule for their special needs, and day care students.
Dozens of officers stood by the side of a teen whose father died saving others.
Dozens of officers stood by the side of a teen whose father died saving others.