Lawton Public School start new dismissal schedule

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Starting Tuesday, Lawton Public Schools will start testing a new dismissal schedule for their special needs, and day care students. Those children had been released about 15 minutes before the rest of the students, but a memo from the State Department of Education in December instructed districts that those students should have the same amount of class time as the others.

So, in a press release issued Friday, LPS announced those students will now be released with the rest of the student body. They are allowing them to arrive at their drop off location 10-to-15 minutes after their regular pickup time.

The district said this will be in place through the last day of school, and they will review their procedure over the summer to determine if any changes need to be made for fall.

