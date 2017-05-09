Charges filed after Duncan man's body is found in trash can

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Former acting attorney general Sally Yates says she warned the Trump White House about Flynn and the possibility he could be blackmailed by the Russians.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
Oklahoma jurors have found the owner of a pipe shop who is a member of the Norman city council not guilty of selling drug paraphernalia.
