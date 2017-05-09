Charges filed after Duncan man's body is found in trash can

DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) - Authorities have charged an Oklahoma man in connection with the death of a man whose body was found stuffed inside a trash can last month.

Prosecutors charged James Jackson King on Monday with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree manslaughter in the death of Cecil Jackson.

According to the Duncan Banner (http://bit.ly/2q2grP2 ), Jackson's body was discovered in a trash can on April 30. Duncan police said in an affidavit that King told authorities that Jackson struck him first with a cane, so he hit him back with a brick.

Police said in the affidavit that King then put Jackson's body in the trash can.

Court records do not list an attorney for King, who's being held on $500,000 bond in the Stephens County jail.

Information from: The Duncan Banner, http://www.duncanbanner.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.