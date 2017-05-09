Jury selection continues in Officer Betty Shelby trial - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Jury selection continues in Officer Betty Shelby trial

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Potential jurors are due back in a Tulsa courtroom today to continue selection in the trial for police officer Betty Shelby. 

Shelby was not in court yesterday as jury selection began, but is expected to be there today. She is charged with manslaughter in the September 2016 shooting death of Terence Crutcher, whose SUV broke down in the middle of the road.

The selection process began yesterday, with potential jurors having to admit how much they knew about the case already, as members of Black Lives Matter showed up to voice their concerns.

"We are not anti-police, we are not... We don't say that our lives matter more than anybody else's life. But as far as all lives matter go, all lives are supposed to matter, but they don't. to all people,” said Pastor Mario Johnson with Black Lives Matter.

Shelby has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, she could face four years to life in prison.

