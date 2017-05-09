New ad discusses Westbrook’s love of OK

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A new advertisement is giving a lot of Oklahomans goosebumps this morning. It features Russell Westbrook and the love he has for people in the Sooner State and vice-versa.

"A lot of people can leave the state and go elsewhere… He cares more about Oklahoma than he does the money. He means the world to a bunch of us here.”

The ad was shot in black and white for Tumi Travel. It features Westbrook toting their luggage around OKC and meeting with area youth.

"I've been feeling love since I got here. The people in Oklahoma City have done nothing but welcome me with open arms."

The commercial ends with several people saying, "In Russ we trust." It's giving a lot of people hope Westbrook will decide to stay in OKC even longer.

