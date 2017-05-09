New ad discusses Westbrook’s love of OK - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New ad discusses Westbrook’s love of OK

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A new advertisement is giving a lot of Oklahomans goosebumps this morning. It features Russell Westbrook and the love he has for people in the Sooner State and vice-versa.

"A lot of people can leave the state and go elsewhere… He cares more about Oklahoma than he does the money. He means the world to a bunch of us here.”

The ad was shot in black and white for Tumi Travel. It features Westbrook toting their luggage around OKC and meeting with area youth.

"I've been feeling love since I got here. The people in Oklahoma City have done nothing but welcome me with open arms."

The commercial ends with several people saying, "In Russ we trust." It's giving a lot of people hope Westbrook will decide to stay in OKC even longer.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • EPA Awards Oklahoma $855,000 to Protect Water Quality

    EPA Awards Oklahoma $855,000 to Protect Water Quality

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:21:54 GMT
    Source OK.govSource OK.gov

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $855,0000 to the Oklahoma Office of the Secretary of Energy to support management of nonpoint-source water pollution. “Improving the Nation's water is one of EPA's highest priorities under the Trump Administration,” said Scott Pruitt, Administrator. “This grant funds state-led programs that are working for communities throughout my home state of Oklahoma.” 

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $855,0000 to the Oklahoma Office of the Secretary of Energy to support management of nonpoint-source water pollution. “Improving the Nation's water is one of EPA's highest priorities under the Trump Administration,” said Scott Pruitt, Administrator. “This grant funds state-led programs that are working for communities throughout my home state of Oklahoma.” 

  • More than 150 volunteer for Day of Caring

    More than 150 volunteer for Day of Caring

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:19:21 GMT

    More than 150 volunteers will participate in 16 projects for Friday’s annual United Way Day of Caring.  “There is power in numbers,” Gina Flesher, chairman of the event, now more than 40 years old, beamed. “And it is exciting to see our community come together for the Day of Caring. It says so much for the people who live here."

    More than 150 volunteers will participate in 16 projects for Friday’s annual United Way Day of Caring.  “There is power in numbers,” Gina Flesher, chairman of the event, now more than 40 years old, beamed. “And it is exciting to see our community come together for the Day of Caring. It says so much for the people who live here."

  • Phoenix serial killings suspect: 'I'm innocent'

    Phoenix serial killings suspect: 'I'm innocent'

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:17:28 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:17:28 GMT
    Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, faces 26 felony counts of homicide, aggravated assault and drive-by-shooting, said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. (Source: Maricopa County Arizona Sheriff's Office/CNN)Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, faces 26 felony counts of homicide, aggravated assault and drive-by-shooting, said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. (Source: Maricopa County Arizona Sheriff's Office/CNN)

    Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.

    Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly