Perry superintendent resigns amid abuse scandal

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
PERRY, OK (KSWO)- The Perry School Board has accepted a number of resignations from staff members, including the district's superintendent.

This comes after a former teacher's aide at an elementary school told police he fondled several students in the classroom. A teacher and the school's principal are both charged with failure to report the abuse.

The superintendent has not been implicated in the crime, though he was suspended with pay as the investigation into the abuse began back in February.

At least 15 other faculty members' resignations were accepted, with one teacher indicating a quote, "huge lapse in leadership" at the district. Other teachers cited personal reasons for leaving the district.

Today, police and forensic officers are expected to testify. Ten girls testified in court yesterday about what they said the former teacher's aide did to them at school.

Sources close to the courtroom proceedings said a screen was placed between some of the girls and the former teacher's aide so they could get through their testimony.

A judge will determine today if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial.

