Former Norman prosecutor nominated as federal judge by President Trump

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- President Trump has nominated a former prosecutor out of Norman to become a federal judge in Oklahoma City.

Scott Palk is currently the assistant dean for students at the OU College of Law. He has been with the university since 2011, previously spending 19 years as a state and federal prosecutor.

He was previously nominated to the federal judgeship in 2015 but was not confirmed.

