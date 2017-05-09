Car runs into stairwell in Lawton, occupants flee the scene

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A vehicle drove into a home at NW 13th Street and Ferris Avenue just before 1:00 p.m. in Lawton.

Fire and police were called to the scene. When they arrived, they found a silver Chrysler 300 in the stairwell of a duplex. There was no damage to the actual building structure.

Officers said the car was coming west on Euclid when it turned north on 13th street and lost control which sent them through the front yard of 2 different houses, a fence and shrubs before crashing into the stairwell.

Witnesses told police 2 females and 1 male jumped out the car and left the scene. No injuries were reported.

Residents who live there say it sounded like hundreds of dishes falling off the counter.

