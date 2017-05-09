Car runs into stairwell in Lawton, occupants flee the scene - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Car runs into stairwell in Lawton, occupants flee the scene

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A vehicle drove into a home at NW 13th Street and Ferris Avenue just before 1:00 p.m. in Lawton.

Fire and police were called to the scene. When they arrived, they found a silver Chrysler 300 in the stairwell of a duplex. There was no damage to the actual building structure.

Officers said the car was coming west on Euclid when it turned north on 13th street and lost control which sent them through the front yard of 2 different houses, a fence and shrubs before crashing into the stairwell. 

Witnesses told police 2 females and 1 male jumped out the car and left the scene. No injuries were reported. 

Residents who live there say it sounded like hundreds of dishes falling off the counter. 

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $855,0000 to the Oklahoma Office of the Secretary of Energy to support management of nonpoint-source water pollution. “Improving the Nation's water is one of EPA's highest priorities under the Trump Administration,” said Scott Pruitt, Administrator. “This grant funds state-led programs that are working for communities throughout my home state of Oklahoma.” 

    More than 150 volunteers will participate in 16 projects for Friday’s annual United Way Day of Caring.  “There is power in numbers,” Gina Flesher, chairman of the event, now more than 40 years old, beamed. “And it is exciting to see our community come together for the Day of Caring. It says so much for the people who live here."

    Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.

