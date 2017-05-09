Teen charged with trespassing for jumping in zebra habitat - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Teen charged with trespassing for jumping in zebra habitat

(Source OKC Zoo) (Source OKC Zoo)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Officials at the Oklahoma City Zoo say a teenager has been charged with trespassing after he reportedly jumped into a zebra enclosure on a dare.

Zoo spokeswoman Candice Rennels says the 16-year-old boy climbed two barriers and jumped into the zebra's habitat on Monday afternoon. Rennels says the zebras were startled but had no contact with the teen before he left the enclosure.

Oklahoma City television station KOKH reports (http://bit.ly/2qWxHEL ) that security officials quickly found the teen and police were called. The teen was charged with criminal trespassing.

The zoo's deputy director, Barry Downer, says the teenager put himself, zoo employees and the animals in danger with the stunt.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

