More than 150 volunteer for Day of Caring

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- More than 150 volunteers will participate in 16 projects for Friday’s annual United Way Day of Caring.

“There is power in numbers,” Gina Flesher, chairman of the event, now more than 40 years old, beamed. “And it is exciting to see our community come together for the Day of Caring. It says so much for the people who live here.

“We’re so grateful for the people who have signed up and we still have room for others. It’s really neat to see how local businesses have put teams together and will work as units on the projects.

“And it is special,” she continued, “knowing a variety of businesses support the day by making supplies and equipment available.”

Projects are scheduled at seven United Way agencies and nine not-for-profit organizations in Stephens County.

“What a pleasure it is for us to help each of the agencies,” Flesher, an eight-year veteran of the Day of Caring, said. ”All of them contribute to the quality

Participants will register, receive project assignments, receive their Day of Caring t-shirt, enjoy a continental breakfast and pose for the official photo. A box lunch will be served at work sites.

“It’s a busy, fun, productive day," Flesher said. “We should accomplish a lot and we know those agencies that are helped will be appreciative of the progress we make.”

A few volunteer spots remain available. For more details about the Day of Caring or to fill a vacancy, contact Helen Stewart or Ed Darling at the United Way, (580) 255-3648.

