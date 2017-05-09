EPA Awards Oklahoma $855,000 to Protect Water Quality - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

EPA Awards Oklahoma $855,000 to Protect Water Quality

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Source OK.gov Source OK.gov

DALLAS, TX (KSWO)- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $855,0000 to the Oklahoma Office of the Secretary of Energy to support management of nonpoint-source water pollution.

“Improving the Nation's water is one of EPA's highest priorities under the Trump Administration,” said Scott Pruitt, Administrator. “This grant funds state-led programs that are working for communities throughout my home state of Oklahoma.”

 “Oklahoma has shown great success in improving water quality by working directly with landowners to reduce non-point source pollution,” said Michael J. Teague, Oklahoma ‘s Secretary of Energy and Environment. “This award will continue to assist the Oklahoma Conservation Commission and partners to improve our state’s waters.”

The funding will be used for a variety of projects designed to improve water quality in several priority watersheds. EPA’s grant will help Oklahoma fund NPS management projects such as controlling animal wastes, sediment, pesticides, and fertilizers; watershed planning and monitoring; and education and outreach programs.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • EPA Awards Oklahoma $855,000 to Protect Water Quality

    EPA Awards Oklahoma $855,000 to Protect Water Quality

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:21:54 GMT
    Source OK.govSource OK.gov

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $855,0000 to the Oklahoma Office of the Secretary of Energy to support management of nonpoint-source water pollution. “Improving the Nation's water is one of EPA's highest priorities under the Trump Administration,” said Scott Pruitt, Administrator. “This grant funds state-led programs that are working for communities throughout my home state of Oklahoma.” 

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $855,0000 to the Oklahoma Office of the Secretary of Energy to support management of nonpoint-source water pollution. “Improving the Nation's water is one of EPA's highest priorities under the Trump Administration,” said Scott Pruitt, Administrator. “This grant funds state-led programs that are working for communities throughout my home state of Oklahoma.” 

  • More than 150 volunteer for Day of Caring

    More than 150 volunteer for Day of Caring

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:19:21 GMT

    More than 150 volunteers will participate in 16 projects for Friday’s annual United Way Day of Caring.  “There is power in numbers,” Gina Flesher, chairman of the event, now more than 40 years old, beamed. “And it is exciting to see our community come together for the Day of Caring. It says so much for the people who live here."

    More than 150 volunteers will participate in 16 projects for Friday’s annual United Way Day of Caring.  “There is power in numbers,” Gina Flesher, chairman of the event, now more than 40 years old, beamed. “And it is exciting to see our community come together for the Day of Caring. It says so much for the people who live here."

  • Phoenix serial killings suspect: 'I'm innocent'

    Phoenix serial killings suspect: 'I'm innocent'

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:17:28 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:17:28 GMT
    Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, faces 26 felony counts of homicide, aggravated assault and drive-by-shooting, said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. (Source: Maricopa County Arizona Sheriff's Office/CNN)Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, faces 26 felony counts of homicide, aggravated assault and drive-by-shooting, said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. (Source: Maricopa County Arizona Sheriff's Office/CNN)

    Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.

    Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly