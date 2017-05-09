EPA Awards Oklahoma $855,000 to Protect Water Quality

DALLAS, TX (KSWO)- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $855,0000 to the Oklahoma Office of the Secretary of Energy to support management of nonpoint-source water pollution.

“Improving the Nation's water is one of EPA's highest priorities under the Trump Administration,” said Scott Pruitt, Administrator. “This grant funds state-led programs that are working for communities throughout my home state of Oklahoma.”

“Oklahoma has shown great success in improving water quality by working directly with landowners to reduce non-point source pollution,” said Michael J. Teague, Oklahoma ‘s Secretary of Energy and Environment. “This award will continue to assist the Oklahoma Conservation Commission and partners to improve our state’s waters.”

The funding will be used for a variety of projects designed to improve water quality in several priority watersheds. EPA’s grant will help Oklahoma fund NPS management projects such as controlling animal wastes, sediment, pesticides, and fertilizers; watershed planning and monitoring; and education and outreach programs.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.