Trump fires FBI director James Comey

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
Click here to view the latest election results.
When most people think of braces they think of teenagers and young adults, but the Oklahoma Orthodontic Society is seeing an increase in patients age 70 and older.
When most people think of braces they think of teenagers and young adults, but the Oklahoma Orthodontic Society is seeing an increase in patients age 70 and older.