Lankford calls for explanation of FBI director's firing

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Republican Sen. James Lankford says the public deserves an explanation for President Donald Trump's sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey.

The junior senator from Oklahoma says he's grateful for Comey's service and described the FBI director's position as "an incredibly difficult job." Lankford said in a statement after Comey's firing Tuesday that "the American people need clarity and deserve an explanation for his immediate firing."

Lankford, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, says the next FBI director must be confirmed in a "thorough and fair process."

