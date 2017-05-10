Oklahoma revenue collections lagging; more cuts possible

The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
Oklahoma finance officials say revenue collections are continuing to fall below the official estimate, setting up the possibility of more cuts to schools, prisons and health care before the fiscal year ends June 30.
The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.
Republican Sen. James Lankford says the public deserves an explanation for President Donald Trump's sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey.
