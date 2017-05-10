Judge awards $2M to family of man killed by off-duty trooper

By JUSTIN JUOZAPAVICIUS

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma judge has awarded $2 million to the family of a man who was fatally shot at a Tulsa motel by an off-duty state trooper.

The settlement approved Tuesday requires former trooper Sheldon Robinson to pay the amount to the estate of Michael Swatosh.

The state Department of Public Safety settled its part of the wrongful death lawsuit for $25,000.

Robinson, who didn't appear at the hearing, had said he shot Swatosh in 2013 because he thought Swatosh and others were pointing guns at motorists.

Robinson confronted and shot Swatosh - who had a BB gun.

Robinson was fired in 2014 after the agency found he lied to investigators about why he was at the motel.

A message left with an attorney listed for Robinson wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

