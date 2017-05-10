Appointment to Workers' Compensation Commission challenged

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An attorney who specializes in workers' compensation cases is challenging Gov. Mary Fallin's appointment of an assistant state attorney general to the Oklahoma Workers' Compensation Commission.

Attorney Bob Burke asked the state Supreme Court on Wednesday to block the appointment of Megan Tilly to a seat on the three-member commission.

Fallin appointed Tilly on May 1 to a six-year term on the court, pending confirmation by the state Senate. Fallin said at the time that Tilly managed the attorney general's multicounty grand jury unit and performed legal research for the workers' compensation, insurance and Social Security fraud unit.

Burke alleges Tilly doesn't have at least three years of experience in the workers' compensation field that state law requires commission members to have.

Fallin spokesman Michael McNutt had no immediate comment.

