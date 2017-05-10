Rev. Al Sharpton to lead prayer rally and call for justice in Tulsa as jury selection continues

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Tulsans are preparing for a visit by the Reverend Al Sharpton today. He is scheduled to lead a city-wide prayer rally and a call for justice.

It comes as Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby's manslaughter trial is underway this week. She shot and killed Terrance Crutcher last September.



Besides Sharpton, other speakers at the event will include Tiffany Crutcher, Terence's sister, the family's attorney Benjamin Crump and NBA basketball player Etan Thomas.

Today will be day three of jury selection for Officer Shelby's trial. 35 potential jurors remain after questioning by the judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Almost all of them have told the court they had already heard about the case. Many of them said they believed they could still be impartial. At least one has told the judge he could not set aside his opinion.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.