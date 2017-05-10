Here’s a look at the May 9th Special Election results in SW OK

OK (KSWO)- Local schools have voter approval for all the bond proposals on yesterday's ballot. They needed a 60 percent supermajority to pass.

In Duncan, voters faced two proposals regarding technology and transportation needs. The first proposal, asking for $1.6 million for new vehicles got 64 percent of the roughly 1,700 votes cast. The second, for $1.1 million in technology upgrades, did slightly better with 66 percent of voters saying Yes. The money will be spent on laptops for students, and desktop computers for teachers, among other improvements.

In Cache, a wide-ranging $25-million proposal was approved with 66 percent of the vote-- 465 in favor, and 241 against. With the money, they'll build a new STEM building and upgrade other areas of the campus.

In Davidson, a decision on whether to close the high school and only offer class for students in Pre-K through 8th grade was approved by a wide majority 105-to-13.

