Here’s a look at the May 9th Special Election results in SW OK

The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."
A Fort Sill soldier, who served as a sexual assault response representative for his unit, has been sentenced to prison for child rape and child sexual abuse. Staff Sergeant Casey West was found guilty during a court-martial on post. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison under a plea agreement. He was also reduced to the grade of E-1 and will receive a dishonorable discharge.
A Fort Sill soldier, who served as a sexual assault response representative for his unit, has been sentenced to prison for child rape and child sexual abuse. Staff Sergeant Casey West was found guilty during a court-martial on post. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison under a plea agreement. He was also reduced to the grade of E-1 and will receive a dishonorable discharge.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
Congressman Tom Cole stopped by the KSWO studios earlier today and we had the chance to talk with him about some of the issues Washington is facing, in particular, Comey's termination. Congressman Cole told me while he respects Director Comey, he's become controversial over the last few months.
Congressman Tom Cole stopped by the KSWO studios earlier today and we had the chance to talk with him about some of the issues Washington is facing, in particular, Comey's termination. Congressman Cole told me while he respects Director Comey, he's become controversial over the last few months.
The Republican district attorney in an Oklahoma college town says he'll pursue remaining charges in a controversial drug paraphernalia case despite three acquittals and one hung jury so far.
The Republican district attorney in an Oklahoma college town says he'll pursue remaining charges in a controversial drug paraphernalia case despite three acquittals and one hung jury so far.